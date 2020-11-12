Home Minister Shah to visit Kutch, Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Nov 11 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the tent city of Dhordo in Kutch, Gujarat on Thursday to participate in a programme on the Border Areas Development Programme (BADP) in which he will address village heads of the border district as well as Border Security Force (BSF) personnel.

On Thursday morning Shah will be inaugurate an exhibition related to the BADP. He will also be addressing a meeting with the village heads of the three border districts of Gujarat, Kutch, Patan and Banaskantha. Sarpanchs from 158 villages, 106 from Kutch, 35 from Patan and 17 from Banaskantha will participate in the programme.

Discussions will be held on developmental works related to education, roads, health in border areas under the BADP. For physical distancing to be maintained and the central governments SOP to be followed, a special dome having seating capacity of 1500 is also being prepared, said a source.

Before Shah’s address, the BSF will be making a presentation of its work in the border areas of Gujarat. Some of the Sarpanchs will also be sharing their experiences. The central minister will also be awarding the BSF jawans with Special Operations medals.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be present in the programme as well as Union Minister for rural development, agriculture and farmers welfare, Panchayat, Narendra Singh Tomar, Gujarat Minister of State (MoS) (home), Pradipsinh Jadeja and Gujarat MoS, tourism, Vasanbhai Ahir.

After the programme, Shah is likely to visit the temple of Goddess Ashapura at Mata na Madh in Kutch.

According to sources, Shah will most likely be thereafter spending some time with his family in Ahmedabad during Diwali festivities.

