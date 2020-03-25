Honda Cars India temporarily suspends production

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturer Honda Cars India on Sunday said that production operations at both its manufacturing plants in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Tapukara, Rajasthan will be temporarily suspended.

The period of suspension will last from March 23 till March 31, 2020.

“HCIL Associates working in corporate offices, including zonal and regional locations for all functions will primarily work from home, except for those involved in running essential services that require physical presence or minimal staffing for a few critical activities while abiding by the government regulations,” the company said in a statement.

“The company’s leadership will closely review the situation and the next course of action will be taken accordingly.”

As per the statement, the current intention is to restart production on April 1st 2020, however, this will be dependent upon advice from government or health authorities, and market and supply conditions.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.