Honda Recalls Activa 6G, 125, Dio – Is Your Scooter Affected?

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has issued a recall for all three of its BS6-compliant scooters in the Indian market, including the Activa 6G, Activa 125 as well as the Dio that were manufactured between February 14 and February 25, 2020.

The recall has been made due to a fault that has been detected in the rear cushion, which may lead to oil leakage or breakage, and even lead to vehicle imbalance.

Honda’s dealerships will be voluntarily calling up buyers to check if the art is faulty, and if it is, the said component will be replaced absolutely free of cost.

On the other hand, if you think your scooter was manufactured in the aforementioned period, you can also visit Honda 2 Wheeler’s official website to check if your Activa 6G/Activa 125/Dio is part of the recall.

Honda had previously issued a separate recall for the BS6 Activa 125 last month due to a potential defect in the cooling fan cover and the oil gauge. It should be noted that the BS6-compliant Activa 125 was launched in September last year, while the Activa 6G made its Indian debut in January 2020.

However, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has not confirmed the number of scooters affected by either of the recall.

The Activa 6G and the Dio come with a 109.51 cc single-cylinder motor that generates 7.8 PS of maximum power, and 9 Nm of peak torque.

On the other hand, the Activa 125 gets a 124 cc single-cylinder motor which puts out 8.3 PS of power at 6500 rpm, along with 10.3 Nm of torque which is delivered at 5000 rpm.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India retails the Activa 6G at a starting price of Rs 63,912 for the Standard variant, while the Deluxe variant has been priced at Rs 65,412.

The Standard trim of the Dio costs Rs 59,990, whereas the Deluxe version will set you back by Rs 63,340.

The BS6 Activa 125 is the most premium scooter of the lot, and has been priced at Rs 67,490 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

