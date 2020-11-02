Honda2Wheelers’ October sales up 2%

News Desk 1Published: 2nd November 2020 9:06 pm IST

New Delhi, Nov 2 : Two-wheeler major Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday reported positive year-on-year (YoY) sales growth in October, the third consecutive month in FY21.

“After breaching the 5 lakh unit sales level in September 2020, Honda’s total two-wheeler sales closed at a higher level of 527,180 units with a 2 per cent growth over 517,845 units sold in October 2019,” the company said in a statement.

“Buoyed by increase in demand during festivals amid slew of its new BS-VI models now available in the market, Honda’s domestic two-wheeler sales were up 1 per cent to 494,459 units in Oct 2020 compared to the 487,819 units sold in the same month last year,” it added.

Parallely, the company said increased demand of its models in other markets and exports of its first BS-VI motorcycle to Europe aided Honda to register a 9 per cent growth in exports to 32,721 units in October 2020.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

