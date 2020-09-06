Hong Kong police arrest man suspected of sedition

By News Desk 1 Updated: 7th September 2020 1:20 am IST
Hong Kong police arrest man suspected of sedition

Hong Kong, Sep 7 : The Hong Kong police arrested a 47-year-old male on suspicion of posting seditious texts.

The man held 29 street lectures nominally on epidemic prevention from the end of June to August in multiple districts of Hong Kong, which were actually aimed to incite public hatred, contempt and dissatisfaction with the government, said Senior Superintendent Steve Li of the police’s national security department on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police also reported the arrest of a 25-year-old female civil servant on suspicion of plotting online to attack and kill members of the police force.

Her employer, the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer, said the office had suspended her from duties.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Balakrishnan breaks silence, says his son has replied to allegations
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close