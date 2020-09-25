Honour killing in Telangana; 13 accused arrested

Hyderabad: In an yet another of Honor killing in Telangana a youngster was kidnapped and murdered, allegedly by his in-laws at Kistaiahguda in Sanga Reddy District. However the police have arrested 13 accused allegedly involved in the offence.

According to DCP Madhapur Venkateshwarulu, the victim Hemanth was into a relationship with Avanthi Reddy for sometime and had got married against the wish of the girl’s father Laxma Reddy.

The police informed that on September 24, Yugender Reddy the uncle of the girl along with other relatives came to their house in Chandanagar and forcibly took them away in the pretext of taking them to Avanthi’s parents’.

The dead body of victim Hemanth was found abandoned in Sanga Reddy district

While they were being shifted to some undisclosed location, on reaching the Outer Ring Road (ORR), they proceeded towards Zaheerabad upon which the couple grew suspiciuous and jumped out from the car.

The uncle of the girl, Yugender Reddy along with two unidentified persons kidnapped Hemanth and they took to Sanga Reddy where his legs and hands were tied and later hacked to death.

On receiving complaint the Gachibowli police registered a kidnap case and took up investigation. The case has been altered to murder case and 13 accused including the family members and contract killers have been arrested by the Cyberabad police.