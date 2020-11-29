Hope Warner remains injured, it will help us: Rahul

News Desk 1Published: 29th November 2020 8:27 pm IST
Sydney, Nov 29 : India’s limited overs vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul said that he is hoping that Australia opener David Warner does not recover in time for the third ODI and probably for the rest of the team’s tour Down Under.

“We don’t know how bad his injury is. It would be nicer if he gets injured for a long time. One of their main batsmen. It is not nice to wish it for anyone but it would be good for the team. If his injury takes a long time, it would be good for our team,” Rahul said.

Warner scored half-centuries in both the ODIs and provided good start for Australia with 156 and 142-run opening partnerships with Australian captain Aaron Finch.

Warner got hurt in the fourth over of the Indian innings as he tried to stop a shot. Shikhar Dhawan had driven a Josh Hazlewood delivery to mid-off where Warner made a diving stop. The Aussie batsman hit the ground hard and grimaced in pain and could not get up. He was then helped off the field by the Australia physio.

Finch has already said that Warner is doubtful for the third match at Canberra on December 3.

