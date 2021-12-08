Hoping for safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, others: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that he hoped that everyone on the chopper was safe, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

“Hoping for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others onboard the chopper. Prayers for speedy recovery.” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Prayers for speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021

A military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on Wednesday in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was travelling along with 14 others.

The number of casualties are still unknown and the local police have ascertained only three rescued and searches are on for others.

Along with General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier L.S. Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Naik Vivek Kumar, Naik B. Sai Teja, Havaldar Satpal and pilots were travelling in the chopper.

Confirming about General Rawat’s presence, Indian Air Force tweeted, “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.”

The force said that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.