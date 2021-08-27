‘Horrible ad’: Netizens call out Zomato for featuring Hrithik in ad; here’s why

Mumbai: Food delivery app Zomato is now under trouble for its latest ads featuring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. Netizens couldn’t help but call the company out for its earlier controversy of not paying its staff.

The ad featuring Hrithik shows a delivery executive braving the rain to drop a parcel at the actor’s place. Calling him ‘Jadoo’, Hrithik praises the partners for consistently delivering packages in all weather conditions.

The star offers to take a selfie with the delivery executive and goes inside the house to get his phone. Just then the notification for another order arrives, and the person has to leave to ensure that his next delivery happens on time.

The ad did not go down well with most viewers. Zomato, which is already facing acute criticism for its treatment of the staff, faced backlash for the messaging in this ad too. Many pointed out that instead of investing on Bollywood celebrities, the company should ensure that its employees are taken care of and should be adequately compensated for working in bad weather conditions.

A similar ad was shot with Katrina Kaif as well but it was not as widely shared and criticized as the Hrithik one.

Take a look at the reactions::

Instead of paying celebrities big money for ads to whitewash their horrible treatment of delivery staff, Zomato can just pay their employees a decent living wage. Also who created this horrible ad? This only exposes Zomato for how inhumanely they treat their workers https://t.co/9h30wbXa4E — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) August 27, 2021

So Zomato’s campaign is that their drivers do not get even a minute for themselves between deliveries🤔🤔 — Priyal (@priyal) August 27, 2021

This ad is such a self own. Zomato essentially boasting of how their drivers are under pressure to deliver, rain or shine https://t.co/aTD5XE5gfI — peeleraja (@peeleraja) August 27, 2021

Zomato would rather make these obscenely expensive ads meant as damage control for the issue of underpaid delivery staff, than paying them fair wages. https://t.co/v9xmomqcMY — Hans Raj Hans Zimmer 🇵🇸 (@bigdeekenergyy) August 27, 2021

so you are just proving the point that Zomato delivery persons don't even have the time to breathe because of how overworked they are? https://t.co/HBbKLFMiro — s (@yoongienthusias) August 27, 2021

It will be interesting to see if the company will react to any of this backlash or will it choose to stay silent. What are your thoughts?