Hospitals in Hyderabad that can be used by TS as Covid vaccination centres

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) released the list of private hospitals located in various districts including Hyderabad that can be used by states to expand the Covid vaccination drive. These hospitals are either empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat-PM-JAY scheme or the central government health scheme (CGHS).

Hospitals in Hyderabad

As per the MoHFW website, following is the list of the hospitals in Hyderabad that can be used by TS for vaccination

ABC Hospital

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Limited

CARE Hospitals (Visakha Hospitals and Diagnostics Ltd)

Gayatri Vidya Parishad Institute of Health Care and Medical Technology

HCG Pinnacle Cancer Centre

Indus Hospitals (A unit of Vasugan Medical Specialities Pvt., Ltd.,)

Mahatma Gandhi Cancer & Research Institute (A unit of Vizag Hospital & Cancer Research Centre Private Limited)

Mycure Hospitals Unit-1 (A unit of Sahrudaya Health Care Pvt. Ltd.,)

Mycure Hospitals Unit-2 (A unit of Sahrudaya Health Care Pvt. Ltd.,)

Pinnacle Hospitals Pvt. Ltd.,

Q1 Hospitals (A unit of Q1 Bone & Joint Hospital)

Seven Hills Hospital (A unit of Seven Hills Healthcare Pvt., Ltd.,)

STAR Pinnacle Heart Centre Pvt., Ltd.,

Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences(VIMS)

Lalitha Superspeciality Hospital Private Limited

Omega Hospitals

Aayush NRI LEPL Health Care (P) Ltd.

Apollo Health And Lifestyle Ltd Diagnostics Laboratory

Pushpagiri Eye Institute

Medivision Eye And Healthcare Centre Pvt Ltd

Aravind Eye Hospital Private Limited

Hyderabad Eye Institute Operating Trust Of L V Prasad Eye Institute

Virinchi Hospitals

Nephroplus Banjara Hills Centre

Medicover Hospitals A Unit Of Sahrudaya Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

List of all hospitals in the country that can be used by States/UTs as Covid-19 vaccination centres can be viewed on the MoHFW website (For CGHS empanelled hospitals, click here) (For Ayushman Bharat PMJAY empanelled hospitals, click here).

Who can take Covid vaccine jab?

In the upcoming round, citizens above 60 years of age, and people above 45 years of age with co-morbidities will be eligible for the vaccination.

The price of the vaccine at private facilities in the country has been capped at Rs 250 per dose which includes Rs 100 as service charge whereas government hospitals will continue the vaccination at no cost to citizens.

The beneficiary will have to show a photo ID document for proof of age (preferably Aadhar card or EPIC card) and a certificate of co-morbidity (if required).