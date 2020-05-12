Hospitals pay tribute to nurses on International Nurses Day

Hyderabad: The nursing staff of Continental Hospitals on Tuesday celebrated International Nurses Day 2020 in a unique way. The nursing team held an awareness session for GHMC workers, who are on the frontline in battling with Covid-19 crisis.

The session was held to enhance understanding of the preventive strategy among the GHMC staff, and in the society at large. The main objective of the session was to educate the GHMC workers on why special care is required for them as they manage different types of waste including biowaste. There were close to 120 attendees for the session including sanitizing workers, sweeping staff, supervisors, etc.

Commenting on the session, Dr. Rahul Medakkar, CEO, Continental Hospitals said “A nurses’ role is beyond cure and care in hospitals. The nursing department at Continental Hospitals is committed to the prevention of diseases and the health education of the community“

200 years ago, when Florence Nightingale started the nursing concept it revolved around hygiene and ventilation. She felt that if you can maintain a hygienic well-ventilated area, the infections and related deaths can be prevented. 200 years later, this COVID season her words show the way for the safety of humanity.

Commenting on the need for such awareness sessions, Ms. Haritha Vijayan, Chief Nursing Officer, Continental Hospitals said, “GHMC ground-level workers are highly vulnerable in this pandemic season and maybe neglected. They are also the ones who can cross infect many. The hospital’s staff are used to safety protocols and trained to adapt to any new requirements fast. However, for the GHMC workers, this is very new, and there is a need to enhance awareness from time to time. Empowering them with adequate knowledge on prevention of COVID19 will help them to contribute to the society in this pandemic.”

The session focussed on various challenges due to coronavirus, and on adverse outcomes that impacted society, and how to overcome this by maintaining personal hygiene which includes hand hygiene, social distancing, wearing masks, not spitting on the road. For medical waste such as masks, gloves, etc, they need to ensure that it is put in the proper waste section so that proper waste management is done.

While handling such waste, they should ensure that they are wearing gloves. Apart from this, for their personal protection, they should ensure that they are washing their hands regularly. After going back home from work, they should immediately take a proper bath including a head bath and the clothes must be washed.

The team demonstrated the hand hygiene routine in a dance format to ensure the GHMC team is aware of the proper hand hygiene steps. Present on the occasion were Mr. T Venkanna, Deputy Commissioner, GHMC; and Dr. Ranjith, Medical Officer, GHMC.

