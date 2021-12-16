Houthis fire 5 ballistic missiles at Saudi airbase

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi militia said they launched five ballistic missiles toward the King Khalid Airbase in the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait and other vital targets in Jazan.

“Our forces launched five ballistic missiles and hit aircraft hangars inside the King Khalid Airbase in Khamis Mushait city and destroyed vital targets in Jazan city,” Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea said late Wednesday night.

“The hit was accurate,” he added without providing further details, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition forces said in a statement reported by the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV that the coalition forces intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia from Sanaa Airport in the Yemeni capital Sanaa towards the Saudi city of Abha.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border missile and drone attacks against Saudi cities.

In February, the Yemeni rebel group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib.