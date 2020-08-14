How an engineer in Dubai masterminded online fraud in India!

NEW DELHI: North West Delhi Police’s cyber cell has busted a ring of online fraudsters involved in duping people through the social media platform ‘Telegram’. A bank official is part of the online ring with their mastermind in Dubai.

The gang’s modus operandi was to offer cheap mobile sets over ‘Telegram’ channels and receive money through their Paytm accounts.

After the victims deposited cash in their Paytm accounts, the fraudsters would block them and sever all contacts with them. The accused then transferred the amount in the bank account of his brother in Delhi’s Vikaspuri identified as Ajay Kumar Maurya who has now been arrested.

The matter came to light when one such victim filed an online complaint at Maurya Enclave giving details of the online fraud. The complainant was offered an expensive phone on a ‘Telegram‘ Group and was asked to transfer Rs 17000 to a Paytm account number. However, when the complainant didn’t receive the mobile, she contacted the accused who had by then blocked her number.

During enquiry, the KYC details of the given Paytm account were investigated which led the police to an accused Ajay Kumar Maurya, a resident of Vikaspuri, Delhi.

“During the course of investigation, the alleged account holder, 24-yr-old Ajay Kumar Maurya, a permanent resident of Phoolpur in Allahabad, UP was arrested by the team and the debit card was recovered from his possession. During sustained interrogation, the accused Ajay Kumar Maurya confessed his involvement in the above said offence and disclosed that he is a member of a gang indulged in online fraud in which the mastermind is his brother who resides in Dubai and is a chemical engineer,” said DCP North West Vijayanta Arya.

The accused Ajay Kumar Maurya works at HDFC Bank in Gurgaon and is also pursuing an MBA. The police also discovered a nexus between the accused and unauthorised call centers, spammers, and cyber crime fraudsters. During further investigation, four more complainants were also contacted who have been duped using the same modus operandi by the same alleged Paytm account holder. The accused persons have duped several victims of lakhs of rupees with the help of their mastermind in Dubai.

The police will be seeking a lookout notice for his brother in Dubai and also move for an NBW against him.

