How Begumpet Airport is helping country in battle against COVID-19

Hyderabad: Begumpet airport which was closed for civil aviation in 2008 is helping the country in the battle against second wave of COVID-19. It is being used to transport COVID related aids.

According to a report published in Telangana Today, the airport is being used to get oxygen from Angul in Odisha with the help of Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft.

Apart from it, central and state governments are using the airport to transport medicines needed for COVID-19 patient. Recently, Madhya Pradesh government has sent a flight to airlift medicines from Hyderabad.

The airport is also being used to shift COVID-19 patients from other states to Hyderabad for treatment. Last year too, many patients from other states were shifted to Hyderabad for treatment.

It may be mentioned that ever since the closure of the airport for civil aviation purpose, it is being used for emergency purposes. Chartered flights of VIPs, politicians, etc., also use the service of the airport.

COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, India reported a slight dip in new COVID-19 cases with 3,29,942 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

With 3,876 new deaths due to COVID-19, the cumulative toll mounted to 2,49,992 deaths.

With 5,93,150 active coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst affected state, followed by Karnataka with 5,71,026 active infections.