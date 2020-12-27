How cyber crime became region specific

By Zafar Abbas

New Delhi, Dec 27 : While analyzing the modus operandi of the cyber frauds, the Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police extensively studied and analysed the various complaints of cyber crimes and their trends and concluded that there are various regions throughout the country that have specialised in different types of cyber crimes.

“QR-Code based payment fraud on OLX or Just Dial for example are specifically linked to regions like Haryana-Rajasthan-Uttar Pradesh. While the UPI hacking fraud in the name of KYC verification, SIM upgradation and token payment is the modus operandi of cyber frauds from Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal,” said DCP Cyber Crime Anyesh Roy.

It was also observed that the cyber frauds from North Rajasthan, and South Bihar are predominantly active in cyber crime like making fake websites on government schemes, e-commerce and public services.

Also, it was noticed that the cyber frauds from NCR region (Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Trans Yamuna) were active in fake call centers for job frauds, loan and insurance frauds.

SOS frauds through fake social media profiles were the modus operandi of cyber frauds from Western and Central UP and Mewat region.

The tech support frauds, IRS, SSN fraud call centers was the strategy used to dupe people by cyber frauds active in Metropolitan centers – Salt lake (Kolkata), Navi Mumbai, Jaipur, Noida, Gurugram, West and North West Delhi.

“In a concerted action against such a hot-spot, a large number of cases (43) were registered against frauds pertaining to resale Apps originating from the Mewat region. A total of 41 persons were arrested in these cases. Apart from this, several cases were registered in matters related to tech-support, immigration and IRS Call Centre scams and 125 persons were arrested. These fake call centres were being used to cheat foreign nationals,” the officer added.

Delhi Police have busted five such fake call centres that were operating at a big level from Moti Nagar, Rajouri Garden and Peeragarhi and arrested 125 persons, including the owners and managers who were operating the call centres.

“Fake call centres primarily target citizens of English-speaking countries. They impersonate as legitimate technical support from reputed Tech companies such as Microsoft, Apple, HP, AT&T, etc. Another MO commonly used is to extort money after threatening legal action in respect of tax violations, social security number misuse or immigration rule violations,” DCP Cyber Crime Anyesh Roy.

