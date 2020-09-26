How did Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu react to drug controversy?

Hyderabad: After many a few A-listers names including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have emerged in the Bollywood drug probe, recently a former actress and Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar’s name had also popped up in the ongoing NCB investigation.

Namrata Shirodkar drug links

Recently, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had quizzed Bollywood talent manager Jaya Saha. On being asked about Namrata Shirodkar’s chat during the interrogation, Jaya Saha said that the chat is hers but she does not remember anything about the same.

According to media reports, there are five initials N, D, K, S, and J that are revealed in the drug chats during the investigation by NCB. N is Namrata Shirodkar, D is Deepika Padukone, K is Karishma Prakash, J is Jaya Saha and S is Shradha Kapoor, reports said. Reportedly, In one of the chats, Namrata allegedly asked the manager Jaya Saha for MD for a party when she visited Mumbai.

Namrata Shirodkar’s reaction to drug links

As soon as her name popped up in the WhatsApp chats being probed by the NCB as part of the drugs case in Bollywood. Namrata Shirodkar limited her Instagram comments after being flooded with remarks like “Aap drugs leti ho?”

On Monday, Namrata posted a picture of her in pyjamas, sitting at a table with a closed book with spectacles on it and an Apple Homepod in the frame, with the caption “Nothing is better than lazing with a good book… and my HomePod !!”. The comments on this picture then saw many comments asking her if she takes drugs, what her favourite drug is, and “atleast from you it was not expected”.

Not only just limiting them, Namrata Shirodkar has reportedly deleted all the negative comments on her recent Instagram post.

Mahesh Babu on Namrata’s name in drug chats

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has chosen to maintain silence amid all the drug controversy going on. It appears the Telugu actor too has decided not to comment on his wife’s involvement and wait for the law to take its course because there is a lot of speculation and fake news too doing the rounds.

Conclusion is that, both Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have decided to maintain silence until the central agency official confirms the latter’s name and summons her to join the drug probe.

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are being questioned by the NCB team today while it had already interrogated Rakul Preet Singh on Friday where she made a few big claims against Rhea Chakraborty.