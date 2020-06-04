How doctors, medical students tested positive: HC seeks report

Hyderabad: High Court today asked Telangana Government to explain how some doctors and medical staff are affected by Corona positive cases despite supply of PPE kits and other materials.

The court ordered the government to submit a detailed report by June 8 on the supply of kits, masks, gloves and number of cases and measures to break corona chain.

Reacting on several petitions against the government for neglecting court orders seeking to.know why the doctors and medical personnel tested positive, the court expressed displeasure on the rise in cases.

Chief Justice R S Chowhan, Justice Vijaysen Reddy heard the petitions of retired DMHO Rajender and retired professor PL Vishweshwar Rao and others.

Advocate Ch Prabhakar has argued that despite the court directions, the government failed to supply kits and other materials to doctors and medical students and professionals.

This led to rise in cases he added.

On this the court asked the government whether it checked his the cases spread to doctors and medical students and others.

The court directed the government to give a detailed information and report on the same.

