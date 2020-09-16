How lockdown prevented lakhs of corona cases, asks Anand Sharma

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th September 2020 1:01 pm IST
How lockdown prevented lakhs of corona cases, asks Anand Sharma

New Delhi, Sep 16 : Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday questioned the Union government’s claim that the nationwide lockdown prevented up to 29 lakh coronavirus cases and lack of data on assistance to and deaths of migrant labourers.

“The Health Minister said that this decision (lockdown) prevented 14-29 lakh COVID-19 cases and 37,000-78,000 deaths. This House must be told what is the scientific basis on which we have reached this conclusion,” the Rajya Sabha member said. He called it a “very wide gap”.

On Monday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had told the Lok Sabha: “The nationwide lockdown, a bold decision by the government, is testimony to the fact that India collectively stood up to manage Covid-19. It has been estimated that this decision prevented 14-29 lakh cases and 37,000 to 78,000 deaths.”

READ:  10 people killed in US Oregon wildfires

Sharma, a former Union Minister, also questioned why the government had no data on assistance provided to migrant workers and the number of deaths while they were returning to their native place after the imposition of the lockdown.

He also highlighted that had facilities like quarantine centres been in place in cities for migrant workers, their reverse migration could have been restricted and the pandemic prevented from spreading in rural areas.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar had told the Lok Sabha that statewise data was “not available on the assistance provided to migrant workers.”

Asked by several MPs if “thousands of migrant labourers have died during the lockdown”, Gangwar replied that “no such data is available”.

READ:  Modi to announce 3 more gifts for Bihar this Sunday

Sharma also urged the Centre to speak to the states on ways to improve the public health system, dubbing it a “wake-up call”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close