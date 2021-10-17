How Muslim matrimonial websites are helping NRIs in finding perfect lifepartner

Hyderabad: It is an open secret that most of the NRI Muslims living in various countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other countries prefer lifepartners from India.

However, most of them face a lot of difficulties in finding right life partners. They have to either rely on friends/family members or matrimonial agencies.

Although friends/family members is a good option, they won’t be able to find the right life partners always as they will try to find a bride/groom in their circle which is a limited one.

On the other hand, matrimonial agencies with a promise to find the perfect soul mate charge heft fees. Despite collecting huge fees, they, most of the time, fail to find better half as per the expectations of prospective brides/grooms.

The best option for Muslim NRIs who are looking for the right lifepartner from home is an online matrimonial service. However, all the service providers are not capable of understanding the expectations of the prospective brides/grooms. Even the success rates of most of them are not impressive.

How Siasat Matri is different from other matrimonial websites?

Siasat Matri is not only capable of meeting the expectation of the prospective brides/grooms but also provides service at nominal rates.

The success rate of Siasat Matri is very high. It is the best Muslim matrimonial website based in Southern India.

Mohammed Zubair who had registered with siasatmatri.com for his daughter in April 2021 and consequently found a match within 3 months said, “As an NRI from Hyderabad we had limited options in the USA for Muslim Matrimonial matches. With the help of Siasat Matri, we were able to right match for our daughter within three months”.

It is not an isolated case, there are many such persons who met their life partner after taking the service of Siasat Matri.

Take first step to find lifepartner

So, what are you waiting for? Many have found their soulmate on Siasat Matri. Now, it is your turn.

Register on the website (click here) and then select one of the Membership Plans (click here to know membership plans).

Today, Siasat Matri is going to organize virtual Du-ba-Du on Zoom (Episode 19 of the video matrimonial series) at 3 p.m. In this Dubadu, matrimony seekers can view profiles of graduate boys who are settled in the Middle East, USA, Canada, etc.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/92282165692

Meeting ID: 922 8216 5692

Members of Siasat Matri get access to thousands of profiles available on the website. Their profiles will be showcased in video matrimonial service.

For any assistance, talk to the Siasat Matri team by dialing +917207524803 or +917207244144 or +919550494556.