Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan to share screen space again after 18 years

Mumbai: With the theatres back in town after eight long months, what could be more exciting for movie buffs to watch their favourite superstars on screen together? And as per latest reports, Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will feature in the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit film Vikram Vedha.

Bollywood’s trade analyst, Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter on Friday confirmed the news. “#VikramVedha Hindi casting.. @iHrithik to do @VijaySethuOffl role.. #SaifAliKhan to do @ActorMadhavan role..Fantastic casting,” he wrote.

Vikram Vedha Bollywood Remake

The original movie starred R. Madhavan as righteous police officer Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi played the gangster Vedha. In the Hindi remake, Hrithik Roshan will play the gangster while Saif essays the cop.

The film draws from the ancient lore of Vikram-Betaal, where a wily gangster manages to escape every time a determined cop nabs him, by narrating a new story drawn from his own life.

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer will be directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who also helmed the Tamil original. Backed by Neeraj Panday, the Bollywood remake is expected to go on floors very soon.

Other important details are still awaited.

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s camaraderie

However, this is not for the first that both the stars have shared the screen space. They were featured in 2002’s hit ‘Na Tum Jaano Na Hum’ which stars Esha Deol in the lead role. After almost 18 years, it will be exciting to see both the stars together on big screen.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is prepping for his upcoming OTT release Tandav, the political web series which will start streaming on Amazon Prime Videos from January 15, 2021. It is Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the 2019 blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He was also starred in the film Super 30, last year.