Hrithik, Samantha, Vijay, Kiara, Dulquer share frame; what’s happening?

Mumbai: Ever imagined how would it be if India’s some of the biggest and most popular stars come together and share the same frame?

Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Akkineni, and Dulquer Salmaan have come together and its not for a film.

One of India’s biggest fashion e-commerce companies Myntra has managed to do something that probably big production houses couldn’t. The company has made a huge deal with India’s top celebrities and signed them up for their brand.

The revelation happened in a rather interesting way where all the actors tagged each other in their post and kept passing it on.

It all started when they tagged each other in a series of tweets following a chain and fans absolutely loved it. Check out the tweets below

Beautiful 🙂 but not enough, it just needs some Rowdiness. There, set!



Do you approve @Samanthaprabhu2? https://t.co/GcEQjtmhpx pic.twitter.com/DS0tQ8OUl5 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 29, 2021

Hahaha. No. Not enough. But I know how to make it better! @dulQuer do you think this will do? https://t.co/6W8yUVarrc pic.twitter.com/CPI9bOUFRn — S (@Samanthaprabhu2) July 29, 2021

I know what it needs to make it MORE than enough! @myntra: You obviously agree. https://t.co/uA7yPdJdXA pic.twitter.com/sXIPZefTY2 — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 29, 2021

In the end, Myntra unveiled the surprise by releasing a combined picture of all the stars and tweeted, “@iHrithik @advani_kiara @TheDeverakonda @Samanthaprabhu2 @dulQuer. Yes of course this is enough. India’s top fashion icons styled by Myntra #IndiasFashionExpert – this is the best of fashion. Why settle for less!”

Here’s hoping to seeing the stars together on the big screen too !