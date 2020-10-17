Hry to appoint district transport officers to check corruption

Chandigarh, Oct 17 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday that new district transport officers (DTOs) would be appointed to ensure that the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), which is believed to be a corruption hub, works in a transparent and corruption-free manner.

Interacting with the media here, Khattar said this is the second initiative of the state to check corruption. Earlier, Haryana Civil Services officers were appointed as chief executive officers of the Zila Parishads.

He said the DTOs would be appointed within two days and they would replace the RTA secretaries.

Like Rohtak, six more vehicle inspection and certification centres would be opened in Ambala, Karnal, Hisar, Gurugram, Faridabad and Rewari districts.

Khattar also said that automated driving test tracks would be set up in 11 districts — Kaithal, Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Faridabad, Nuh, Bhiwani, Karnal, Rewari, Sonipat, Palwal, and Yamunanagar.

Similarly, to keep a vigil on overloading of commercial vehicles, which often results in corruption, the state has decided that portable scales will be installed.

He said 45 portable scales have already been purchased and more such scales will be installed, said the Chief Minister.

To prevent corruption, body cameras will be provided to each vehicle inspector going for checking and passing of commercial vehicles so as to ensure that recording of the entire checking process is done, while its monitoring will be done at the headquarters.

The Chief Minister said the problem of overloading is usually found in mining vehicles, and therefore, the ‘e-RAVANA’ software has been prepared by the Mining Department and this software would be integrated with the ‘Vahan’ software of the Transport Department.

At present, the number of registered commercial vehicles in the state is 1.25 lakh and the number of employees in the RTA offices is only 627.

“More recruitment will be done within one year for the smooth functioning of these offices,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also indicated that after the RTA, he will select other departments where there is high probability of corruption.

Source: IANS

