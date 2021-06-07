HSBC appoints Hitendra Dave as its India CEO

Mumbai: HSBC has appointed Hitendra Dave as the CEO of HSBC India, subject to regulatory approval.

In a statement, the company, he will be the CEO post the regulatory approval and has been named the interim CEO with immediate effect.

Dave succeeds Surendra Rosha who, after three years, is moving to Hong Kong as the Co-Chief Executive of HSBC, Asia-Pacific. Hitendra Dave, formerly Head of Global Banking & Markets of HSBC India, has almost 30 years’ work experience in the Indian Financial Markets, of which the last 20 have been with HSBC.

He joined the bank in 2001 in the Global Markets business and has risen through the ranks to his current role of MD & Head of Global Banking and Markets business.

Surendra Rosha said: “I am confident that under Dave’s leadership we will maximise the opportunity that lies ahead. I look forward to working with him as we continue to build on the momentum of the India franchise, into a higher trajectory of growth.”

Dave is a postgraduate in Business Administration and holds a degree in Economics from Delhi University.