Huawei FreeBuds 3i with Active Noise Cancellation started at Rs 9,990

"Huawei, as a brand constantly aspires to be a leader in the technology innovation space. The FreeBuds 3i offers one of the best ANC experiences in the industry today-giving users an immersive acoustic experience.

Huawei introduces VoWiFi calling feature for users in India

New Delhi: Huawei Consumer Business Group on Thursday launched FreeBuds 3i TWS earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and an in-ear design with a triple mic setup for Rs 9,990 in the Indian market.

The three-mic system is the best in enhanced listening and call quality regardless of outside noise and comes with an Aware Mode and offers the user customised controls which makes it a unique device”

company’s spokesperson said in a statement.
Freebuds comes fitted with a polymer composite diaphragm that aims to offer professional tuning to deliver balanced audio. It features IPX4 water-resistant technology and also gives a playback of up to 3.5 hours.

It comes with four silicone tips in different sizes, and the weight of each earbud is about 5.5g, and the charging case is about 51g.

The announcement of the launch also comes with an exclusive offer for customers – a Band 4 worth Rs 3,099 that will come at no additional charge with FreeBuds 3i; this offer will be available from August 6 to 7 for Prime Member on Amazon, and it will be open till August 12 to all other customers.

