Huawei patents AR glasses with a rotating pop-up camera

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has filed a new patent for AR glasses with a motorized pop-up selfie camera similar to the one found in smartphones.

The patent for the AR glasses was recently approved by the China National Intellectual Property Office and sketches of the device have popped up online, reports GizmoChina.

The pop-up camera on Huawei’s AR glasses can rotate and also capture images from the left side and the rear of the wearer.

The patent’s documents also mention that there is an app that can be used to control the camera.

Earlier, Huawei filed a patent for a new clamshell design foldable phone, which resembles Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The patent was filed by Huawei with the Chinese patent authority CNIPA last year which has been granted approval now.

The patents reveal a foldable flip phone designed handset with a vertically-stacked camera module on the rear.

Source: IANS