Huawei smart glasses with replaceable lenses may launch on Dec 23

Beijing: Tech giant Huawei is reportedly planning to release its first true smart glasses ‘Huawei Smart Glass’ on December 23 in China.

The pair of glasses is said to be powered by HarmonyOS, the in-house operating system developed by Huawei and will feature swappable lenses as well as left and right firing speakers on each arm of the glasses, reports GizmoChina.

Earlier, Huawei released two glasses under its name, however, both were in collaboration with spectacles maker Gentle Monster.

The upcoming Huawei Smart Glass does not feature any collaboration branding.

The firm is also expected to launch a new smartwatch, Huawei Watch D, that will feature a blood pressure monitor, on December 23.

The upcoming Huawei Watch D with blood pressure monitor will come with a Huawei Health app, where users can access information including history of their BP results.

The smartwatch is said to come with a medical-grade electrocardiogram (ECG). This can check the heart rhythm of a person that may possibly detect Atrial fibrillation (Afib).

The company is also believed to introduce several other products with helpful features.