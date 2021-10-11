Huawei to launch FreeBuds 4i with long battery for Rs 8K-9K in India

New Delhi: Huawei is set to bring an affordable true-wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds FreeBuds 4i in India this Diwali in the price range of Rs 8,000-Rs 9,000.

The earbuds will offer a powerful battery that can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge, industry sources told IANS on Monday.

The ergonomic Huawei FreeBuds 4i would offer a 10mm large dynamic driver, fine-tuned to offer an immersive audio experience across high, mid and low frequencies.

The new product will have premium appearance and comfortable fit achieved via thousands of comfort tests, and 3D bio-ergonomic design.

“The FreeBuds 4i deliver four hours of listening enjoyment from just 10 minutes of charging,” according to sources.

The wearable would house dual-microphone noise cancellation for clearer calls and minimise the interference of ambient noise during calls.

The company last year launched called FreeBuds 3i, an affordable true-wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation (ANC), for Rs 9,990 in India. The FreeBuds 3i gave a continuous music playback for about three and a half hours.

Giving an Apple AirPods Pro look, the earbuds came fitted with a polymer composite diaphragm for professional tuning to deliver balanced audio.