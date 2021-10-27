Huge bettings on Huzurabad by-poll outcome

Hyderabad: The Huzurabad by-poll Assembly election has become one of the costliest elections in Indian history.

This election has drawn the attention of betting syndicates in India. It is said that as the poll deadline is nearing, the betting is increasing on the outcome of this Poll.

According to reliable sources, the total amount of betting till now reached Rs 100 crore.

It’s not only the people of Telangana who are betting on the outcome of this election but the people of Andhra Pradesh and other states are also indulging in this illegal activity.

Secret online betting is going on as to which candidate will win this election. It is said that the total amount of betting may cross Rs 300 crore till the election day.

People from as far as Solapur, Nanded, and Mumbai are also speculating the results of this by-election and placing their bettings.

The Huzurabad Assembly by-poll has become a prestigious issue between TRS and BJP.