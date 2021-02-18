Huge cache of arms recovered from J&K’s Reasi

Jammu, Feb 18 : Army and police in a joint operation have recovered a huge cache of weapons, including warlike stores in the hinterlands of Reasi district in the Jammu region, officials said on Thursday.

Army said that an input was received on Wednesday evening from reliable source regarding suspicious activity in the remote and dense forests of Makkhidar in the Reasi district.

Army spokesperson said that “huge cache of arms and warlike stores were recovered from the hinterlands of South of Pir Panjal Ranges of Reasi district”

Both the Army and the J&K police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to find out the warlike stores and sanitize the area.

Army spokesperson said that the huge cache of arms recovered comprises of one AK-47 rifles, one SLR rifle, one 303 rifle, two pistols with magazines, ammunition, four UBGL grenades and an entire box of AK 47 ammunition and radio sets.

“These warlike stores were spread over large area in remote uninhabited forests ofA Makkhidhar forest in Reasi district. Persistent and coordinated efforts of joint search by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police duly supported by local intelligence units has led to successfully unearth huge cache of weapons and war like stores,” Army said.

Army said terrorists are in acute shortage of weapons and are desperate to try and disrupt peace and development being embraced by the people of the region after successful District Development Council (DDC) elections.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.