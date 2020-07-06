Huge quantity of cough syrup seized in Manipur, 2 arrested

By Qayam Updated: July 06, 2020, 3:24 pm IST
arrested

Imphal: Police seized a huge quantity of cough syrup and arrested two persons in Manipurs Thoubal district on Monday, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house at Lilong Tharaorok area in the early hours of Monday and seized 485 bottles of cough syrups, the officer said.

The two persons have been arrested and an FIR has been lodged at Lilong police station against them. The police is investigating as to how they got hold of such huge quantity of cough syrups, he said.

In Manipur cough syrups are not allowed to be sold without a doctors prescription as some people misuse it as a form of intoxicant, the officer added.

Source: PTI
Categories
CrimeCrime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close