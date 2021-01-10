Huma Qureshi calls Sonakshi Sinha ‘chor’ on Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood stars are often seen engaging in fun banters on social media or dropping comments on each others posts. Like, actresses Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha too were engaged in a fun banter online on Saturday.

Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram on Saturday to drop photos from Goa where she was seen with her friends. Huma noticed Sonakshi’s pigtail buns in the image and commented on the Instagram post: “Did you copy my hairstyle… Chor.” To which, Sonakshi replied: “Show copyright.”

Posting the picture of her Goa trip, Sonakshi wrote, “If you’re in GOA head over to @tamil_table… had such an amazing time meeting my college friend @sachatheshopkeeper and her husband Kartik who are the proud owners of this beautiful place!!! Amazing food and the vibe is just magical.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha is currently gearing up for her next release, “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

On the other hand, Huma Qureshi will be seen next in the Ranjit Tewari-directorial Bell Bottom. Huma will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, and Vaani Kapoor in the movie. Bell Bottom is tentatively slated to hit theatres on April 2, 2021.