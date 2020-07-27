Human clinical trial of ‘Covaxin’ begins in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, July 27 : The human clinical trial of India’s first possible anti-Covid vaccine ‘Covaxin’ began at an institute here on Monday, an official said.

The human trial of the coronavirus vaccine has begun at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Covaxin has been administered to several volunteers, informed E.Venkat Rao, Principal Investigator of the trial process.

The volunteers went under a thorough screening procedure and several tests, he added.

SUM Hospital is one of the 12 centres selected by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting phase one and two of the process.

Covaxin is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

IMS and SUM Hospital is the only medical institute in Odisha which is conducting clinical trial of the vaccine.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.