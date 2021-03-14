Humanitarian situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray precarious

Addis Ababa, March 14 : The humanitarian situation in the rural areas of Ethiopia’s conflict-ridden Tigray regional state remains precarious, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

In a statement, the ICRC said after months of fighting in the state, the humanitarian situation in rural areas remains challenging despite improving conditions in urban areas of the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Four months after fighting erupted in Tigray region, electricity, communication networks and water supply are gradually being restored and markets are reopening in the main towns, but humanitarian access in rural areas, and off the main roads, remains challenging because of the volatile security situation,” the ICRC said in the statement.

“The ICRC estimates food supplies in rural areas of Tigray are dangerously low, as many people lost both stores and livelihoods when they fled their homes.

“Lack of access to health services and lack of security are other major concerns,” the statement further said.

The ICRC also expressed concern about the lack of enough visibility on the humanitarian needs in many rural areas, as well as safety concerns in rural areas of Tigray region and the large number of missing people.

“Many family members became separated when they fled their homes.

“Many are still unable to find their relatives, even if some communication networks have been restored. Following months of fighting, communities continue to live with the heavy burden of fear and uncertainty,” the ICRC statement further said.

More than four months of fighting between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) which used to rule the region until November 2020, and the Ethiopian Defense Forces has left thousands dead and displaced hundreds of thousands.

