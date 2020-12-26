Hunt for Delhi University Vice-Chancellor gathers momentum

New Delhi, Dec 26 : The search for a new vice-chancellor in Delhi University has gathered momentum with the release of an advertisement for the position of the new vice-chancellor. The tenure of the suspended vice chancellor expires in February, 2021. The new vice-chancellor has to be selected before that.

At present, Professor P.C. Joshi is the acting vice chancellor of the premier educational institution.

Seven names have recently been suggested in the Executive Council meeting which took place earlier this week, to come up with candidates for a search committee. Of these, two names will be forwarded to the University Grants Commission.

The tenure of Delhi University vice chancellor expires on March 10, 2021. Explains Professor Hansraj Suman, in-charge of Delhi Teachers Association, “The Vice Chancellor will be appointed from the panel of names recommended by the search committee under the provisions of the Delhi University Act, 1922.”

The names shortlisted by the Executive Council for the search committee include Professor KK Agarwal, former vice-chancellor of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) and currently chairman of the National Board of Accreditation; Yogesh Narayan, chancellor of HNB Garhwal University; Panjab University vice chancellor Professor Raj Kumar and former Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court VK Gupta.

Delhi University Dean of Colleges Balram Pani has been authorised to pick two names to be sent to the University Grants Commission.

Earlier the name of acting vice-chancellor Prof. PC Joshi was also in contention for the top post. The other names being speculated about for the vice-chancellor’s position included Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and Dr Sushma Yadav, Vice Chancellor of the Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Sonipat.

To be appointed as vice-chancellor, the person must be a professor and must have at least 10 years experience. For the appointment the guidelines issued stipulate that the applicant must not be more than 65 years of age.

“There are only a few days left for the tenure of the present Vice Chancellor,” said Professor Suman. The process of appointment of a new vice chancellor begins 6 months before that. The search committee can now take forward the process of selecting a new vice chancellor after due scrutiny.”

