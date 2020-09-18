Husband strangulates wife to death at old city of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident a husband strangulated his wife to death at Shah Ali Banda of old city of Hyderabad.

According to sources, 35-year-old Asma Begum, resident of Kalapathar got married to Khaja Moinuddin resident of Ali Nagar, Ghazi Banda nine years ago. Since their marriage the couple were having disputes and frequent skirmishes. The couple has two sons and a daughter.

On Wednesday, the couple had a row on some issue. After heated arguments, the husband in a fit of rage strangled his wife and she collapsed. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

On receipt of information, Asma’s relatives lodged a complaint with Shah Ali Band police station after which Assistant Commissioner of Police Falaknuma M A Majid reached the spot and called closed team.

He said he had counselled Asma Begum and Khaja Moinuddin twice at Kalapathar police station and family counselling was also done at women police station. Kalapathar police had registered a case against the husband after he attacked his in laws. Later reconciliation was made.

Shah Ali Banda police took husband into custody and handed over the dead body to the family members after post mortem.

Source: Siasat news