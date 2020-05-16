Husband of village head shot dead in Bihar

Hajipur: Bike-borne miscreants shot dead a 55-year-old man, who is the husband of a village head, in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Friday.

The incident took place at Panapur chowk under the jurisdiction of Bidupur police station when four men riding two motorbikes started firing at Luv Kumar Singh injuring him seriously, Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Raghav Dayal said.

He was initially taken to a local primary health centre and then to a private hospital in Patna, where he died.

Singh was the husband of Punam Devi, the village head (‘Mukhiya’) of Dilawarpur Govardhan panchayat.

The police recovered five empty cartridges from the incident spot, Dayal said, adding that the reasons behind the killing are being investigated.

The body has been sent to Sadar hospital in Hajipur for post-mortem examination.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.