Hussain Alam: Overflowing drains need immediate repair

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad’s residents are still struggling with the aftermath of the torrential rains almost a month back. Right from bad roads, unhygienic drinking water, overflowing drainages and foul smell.

It is reported that in Hyderabad’s Hussaini Alam the residents are struggling with overflowing drainges and urge for an immediate action. The houses which are in the low-lying ares are facing the extreme damage as the water is also seen overflowing in their washrooms.

Hyderabad is a city with a century-old drainage system pioneered by the late Sir M Vishweshwaraiah, an eminent engineer, who was sent by the Mysore Maharaja to the last Nizam Osman Ali Pasha in the early 1930s, following disastrous flooding of the Musi river.

Successive governments have only made additions but not done a real overhaul of the entire drain and sewerage system. “We need a minimum of Rs 1,240 crores for overhaul of the entire drain and sewerage system of GHMC, which has 1500 kms of drains and over 2 lakh manholes,” says a senior engineer of the city Corporation.

An official of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Works says that four of the six zones in GHMC do not have sewer trunk mains, and as a result all of the city’s sewerage is routed to the underground directly — meaning that manholes overflow during heavy rains. Currently all the sub mains (sewerage lines) are also directly connected to the nalas (canals) leading to overflow of the manholes. The GHMC opened manholes to drain rain water from waterlogged roads, which led to reverse flooding.