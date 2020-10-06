Hustle-bustle back at Hyderabad Zoo

Hyderabad: After staying shut for about six months, the Nehru Zoological Park was thrown open to visitors finally on Tuesday. The first day of the post-COVID-19 lockdown opening saw a decent 1,1137 visitors turning up, which perhaps is a positive sign for the days to come. The zoo, which would usually be thronged with scores of visitors on weekends earlier, has also undergone some changes in terms of its functioning for COVID-19 precautions.

On Tuesday, visitors were checked-in after thermal scanning (of their body tempoerature) before entering the zoo. Wearing masks has also been made mandatory. Nearly 40 sanitizer dispensers have also been installed at different locations and all the wash rooms in the premises have been sanitized as well, apart from soap dispensers also being put in plae. The battery operated vehicles and train facilities in the zoo premises are also available, albeit with 50 % occupancy. Zoo authorities have also placed signages at different locations for visitors, informing them of covid -19 protocols.

Sobha, Chief Wildlife Warden, inaugurated the newly built in-patient facility in the zoo hospital area, which comprises enclosures for sick animals that are undergoing treatment. The KVS Babu (IFS) Excellent Zoo service awards were also given to K. P. Prem Kumar, animal keeper, B.Rajender, (gardener) and D.Narender, electrician, for their excellent services for the year 2019-20. On Tuesday, the Zoo Annual report was also inaugurated by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) & Chief Wildlife Warden, Telangana, R. Sobha.