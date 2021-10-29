Huzurabad by-poll: TRS, BJP file complaint against each other

Hyderabad: A day after the Huzurabad Bypoll election campaigning ended, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) filed complaints against each other, with the Election Commission of India, both alleging that the other spread fake news to sabotage their image.

In their complaint the TRS have alleged that a news channel Raj News is spreading false news that claims that the Minister of Finance for the state, Harish Rao, has displayed his favoritism towards BJP candidate, Eatala Rajender for the Huzurabad by polls. In the original video Harish Rao names the TRS Huzurabad By poll candidate, Gellu Srinivas Yadav, asking people to vote in his favour. They have alleged that the video damages the prospects of their candidate. They have asked the ECI to take an action against the BJP for attempting to influence votes during the ‘silent period’, which is against the code of conduct and violates various sections of the Presentation of People’s Act. They have also demanded the removal of the YouTube video and have requested the ECI to take an action against Samhita Network Private Limited for promoting it.

On the other hand, The BJP in their complaint alleged that TRS activists are circulating fakes video on social media, wherein an envelope with the photo of Eatala Rajender and BJP’s lotus on the cover, are being given to a woman. The woman opens the envelop to find Rs 10000 inside. The BJP alleging conspiracy asks the ECI to take “necessary criminal action” against the creators and circulators of the video.

After the leaders of the ruling TRS, and the opposition BJP and the Congress, were engaged in hectic last-ditch effort to woo voters in Huzurabad Assembly constituency before the campaigning ended on Wednesday, the parties now attempt to eliminate the other and influence the vote bank in the October 30 by polls.