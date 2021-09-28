Telangana: Huzurabad bypoll on Oct 30, ECI releases schedule for other by-elections

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday released schedule for conducting bye-elections to fill three parliamentary constituencies and thirty vacancies in various states including Telangana State.

The ECI has fixed October 30 as the date of bye-elections for Huzurabad constituency. A gazette notification shall be issued on October 1.

The Commission has reviewed the situations related to pandemic,floods,festivals and cold conditions and released notifications accordingly.

All polling personnel and election officials including the private persons engaged in the election duty shall be double vaccinated before taking their services.

The Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-election in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines the ECI press release said.

The vacancy for Huzurabad assembly constituency has fallen vacant after the former health Minister Eatala Rajender resigned following allegations of land grabbing.

One health worker to be appointed as COVID nodal officer for each Polling Station.

In the light of advisory issued by the Health Ministry of GoI, ECI will keep a close watch on the evolving situation and may further tighten the guidelines for the upcoming elections.