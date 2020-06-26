Hyderabad: DRDO develops baggage disinfecting conveyor

Hyderabad: A virus obliterating conveyor for the disinfection of baggage has been developed by Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), the Kochi based laboratory of DRDO. This is an automated stand-alone system using UV bath for disinfecting baggage and other such items within seconds. NPOL has developed the system in partnership with Apollo Microsystems Limited, Hyderabad.

Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary DD R&D & Chairman DRDO will release the product online on June 26.

The disinfector is based on a roller-based conveyor carriage that carries baggage through a chamber equipped with accurately calibrated and optimally placed UVC sources. The sensing mechanism of the system automatically detects the entry of bags and powers on the UV illumination.

The system has been specifically designed to irradiate the body of the luggage in all directions and disinfect the entire surface of the baggage as per the required intensity level and exposure time. It has inbuilt features for ensuring the prevention of direct UV exposure outside.

This baggage disinfector can be installed at airports, railway stations, metro stations, bus stations and institutional gates.

