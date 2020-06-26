Hyderabad: DRDO develops baggage disinfecting conveyor

By Mohammed Hussain Updated: June 26, 2020, 7:10 pm IST
DRDO develops virus-obliterating conveyor for baggage disinfection
The virus-obliterating conveyor

Hyderabad: A virus obliterating conveyor for the disinfection of baggage has been developed by Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), the Kochi based laboratory of DRDO. This is an automated stand-alone system using UV bath for disinfecting baggage and other such items within seconds. NPOL has developed the system in partnership with Apollo Microsystems Limited, Hyderabad.

Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary DD R&D & Chairman DRDO will release the product online on June 26.

The disinfector is based on a roller-based conveyor carriage that carries baggage through a chamber equipped with accurately calibrated and optimally placed UVC sources. The sensing mechanism of the system automatically detects the entry of bags and powers on the UV illumination. 
The system has been specifically designed to irradiate the body of the luggage in all directions and disinfect the entire surface of the baggage as per the required intensity level and exposure time. It has inbuilt features for ensuring the prevention of direct UV exposure outside.

This baggage disinfector can be installed at airports, railway stations, metro stations, bus stations and institutional gates. 

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

Categories
HyderabadIndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close