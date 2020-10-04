Hyd: Candidates arrive at centers for UPSC Preliminary Exams 2020

Hyderabad: With the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 being conducted hundreds of candidates were seen arriving at an examination centre in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Jaswant Kumar, a UPSC candidate, said, “This is a very unprecedented situation. Pandemic is nowhere to end shortly, so it is better to conduct exams.”

“The lockdown and pandemic caused a sort of setback for many UPSC aspirants. We were unsure of the possibility of exams being conducted in 2020. But everyone has prepared well and I hope we do our best,” added another candidate.

The Supreme Court (SC) on September 30 declined to postpone the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination scheduled for October 4.

A Bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked the Centre to consider granting one more chance to those aspirants who may not appear in their last attempt for the exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

