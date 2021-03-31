Hyd cop killed as cab hits him during checking; family comes forward for organ donation

Hyderabad: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Cyberabad police who was injured when a car rammed him during a drive against drunken driving on March 26 night succumbed on Wednesday, police said.

Mahipal Reddy, a ASI of KPHB police station under Cyberabad police commissionerate, was declared dead early Wednesday at a hospital.

The police officer’s family came forward to donate his organs for ‘Maro Janma’, a Cyberabad police initiative for organ donation.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar along with senior police officials visited the house of the ASI and consoled his family members.

Mahipal Reddy was injured when a speeding cab rammed him on Saturday night as he was visiting a checkpoint where a home guard and a woman were injured after a drunk four-wheeler driver hit them while trying to escape the check.

As the officer was inspecting Hyundai Creta car, whose driver had hit the police barricade while trying to escape, a speeding cab rammed into him.

Mahipal Reddy suffered head injuries and a fracture on the left leg. He was admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed on Wednesday.

Police have arrested cab driver Aslam, who was not under the influence of alcohol but was apparently driving the vehicle at a high speed.

Srujan, who was driving Hyundai Creta, was arrested for drunken driving.

The incident occurred near Kolan Raghava Reddy Function Hall in Nizampet under the limits of KPHB police station. On noticing the check point, Srujan tried to reverse the vehicle to escape and hit a tree. He then drove forward through the barricades to escape and, in the process, hit a home guard and a woman standing there. Both received minor injuries.

Mahipal Reddy came there to enquire about the incident when a cab being driven at a high speed hit him.

In a similar incident in KPHB Colony on February 23, a sub-inspector was injured while intercepting a drunk biker. Instead of stopping the bike, the biker tried to escape by driving in wrong direction. SI K. Rajeshwar was injured in the incident.

Dozens of drunken driving cases are registered every day during the checking in and around the city under the limits of three police commissionerates – Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

As many as 131 people caught by Cyberabad police in a week for drunken driving were sent to jail for a period ranging from one to 25 days.