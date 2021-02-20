Hyd police return 200 lost cellphones to rightful owners

Hyderabad, Feb 20 : In a rare but happy development, as many as 200 lost cellphones were traced by the police, who returned them to their rightful owners in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“More than 200 lost cellphones have been traced by the Cyberabad Crimes Wing. On Saturday, The Commissioner of Police, V.C. Sajjanar, handed them over to their owners and appreciated the efforts of the officers,” said an official.

A passenger at the local airport who lost his phone had also lodged a complaint, which ended on a happy note.

“On Thursday, one passenger lost his iPhone at the Rajiv Gandhi international airport. On receiving the petition, the airport staff immediately responded and traced the phone and gave it to him,” added the official.

