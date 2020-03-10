Hyd: Scattered eggs on Malakpet road result in traffic slowdown

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A few trays of eggs fell down from a vehicle carrying a consignment on the busy road stretch in front of Kamal Hotel on the Malakpet main road making the road slippery resulting in a traffic slowdown.

The incident happened around 9.30 am, when an auto-rickshaw carrying a consignment of eggs was going towards Chaderghat when the trays slipped off the auto and fell on the road. The broken eggs were splattered by the traffic all over the road making it slippery.

Traffic police personnel rushed to the spot and a fire tender from the nearby Malakpet fire station was called which cleaned the mess by washing the road with water.