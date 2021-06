Hyderabad: A heart-wrenching incident took place in the Banjara Hills locality where a 10-year-old boy died in a tragic incident.

According to police sources, the boy, Ahmed Khan, a resident of Resham bagh, Banjara Hills while playing last evening fell from the second floor of the house accidentally. He was critically injured.

His father Irfan Khan rushed him to the hospital. While undergoing treatment, Ahmed succumbed to his injuries.