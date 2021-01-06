Hyderabad: 14 Royal Enfield bikes with altered silencers seized

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Wednesday seized around 14 Royal Enfield motorcycles in a bid to crackdown on those vehicles that create noise pollution with loud exhaust and modified silencers.
“Using high-power exhaust silencers is illegal and we have booked cases under section 190 (2) of Motor Vehicle Act against the violators for using a modified silencer and causing noise pollution,” said a traffic police official.
Hyderabad additional commissioner of police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said that as many as 14 two-wheelers were seized. “Later the police officers with help of mechanics removed the high-power silencers from all the bikes and replaced them with the original ones, which is officially permitted,” he said.
The commissioner also stated that a drive to track down these vehicles will be continued in the coming days. He appealed to the citizens to not create noise by altering the vehicles. It is a serious offence and causes disturbances, he added.