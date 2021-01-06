Hyderabad: 14 Royal Enfield bikes with altered silencers seized

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Wednesday seized around 14 Royal Enfield motorcycles in a bid to crackdown on those vehicles that create noise pollution with loud exhaust and modified silencers.

“Using high-power exhaust silencers is illegal and we have booked cases under section 190 (2) of Motor Vehicle Act against the violators for using a modified silencer and causing noise pollution,” said a traffic police official.

Hyderabad additional commissioner of police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said that as many as 14 two-wheelers were seized. “Later the police officers with help of mechanics removed the high-power silencers from all the bikes and replaced them with the original ones, which is officially permitted,” he said.

#HYDTPinfo

Today Saifabad Tr Police booked cases against the violators for using a modified silencer and causing Noise pollution. @HYDTP requests commuters not to modify the silencer of vehicles as it is an offence U/Sec 190 (2) MV Act. Follow Traffic Rules. @AddlCPTrHyd pic.twitter.com/SUvwgKPY01 — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) January 6, 2021

The commissioner also stated that a drive to track down these vehicles will be continued in the coming days. He appealed to the citizens to not create noise by altering the vehicles. It is a serious offence and causes disturbances, he added.