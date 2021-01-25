14-yr-old Hyderabad boy wins national award for his innovative device

Hyderabad: Hemesh Chadalavada, a ninth-grade student from Jubilee Hills Public School is going to receive the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award -2021 on the eve of the Republic Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would interact with him today via video conference.

Chadalavada, a web developer, ML engineer and an innovator with various innovations will be awarded for developing a device to monitor Alzheimer’s.

The device would help the Alzheimer’s patient to monitor the health status mainly pulse and blood pressure from time to time. It also detects seizures, tremors, falls, wandering and sleepwalking. The caretakers are alerted in case the patient goes out wandering somewhere.

It also has an app which displays the health status about the person to send the details to the doctor and has an attached compact airbag to prevent injuries.

This 14-year-old is a package of talent and hard work. He is not just an innovator but is also a web developer, can create various neural networks and ML Algorithms using tensor flow.

Hemesh bagged several national and international awards including Ideate for India, Eureka, Macmillan Budding Scientist award, and is a gold medalist of IIA International Fair.