Hyderabad: 14-year-old killed, another critical in road mishap

Nihad AmaniPublished: 15th December 2020 12:38 pm IST

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old boy died on spot and his cousin 15-year-old suffered serious injuries after the motorcycle skidded when they came under a moving truck near the Medchal ITI on Monday. The incident occurred at 10 am in the morning  

The victims were identified as D Narasimha (14), and his cousin K Babu (15), both residents of Athvelly village in Medchal.

The accident happened when the two were taking a U turn proceeding on a bike driven by Narasimha from Athvelly towards Medchal.Who was driving rashly and not wearing a helmet, tried to overtake a truck. The police said that the youngsters have applied the front brake suddenly, following which the bike skidded and both the youngsters fell off the bike.

READ:  ATK Mohun Bagan, Hyderabad share points in 1-1 draw

However, Babu suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment. The Medchal police booked a case and are investigating.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Nihad AmaniPublished: 15th December 2020 12:38 pm IST
Back to top button