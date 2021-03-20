Hyderabad: 142 booked for drunk driving in 2 days; 43 jailed

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police caught 142 people under the influence of alcohol over the last two days during a regular check at various places across the city.

Out of 142, 43 have been imprisoned by the local courts, for drunken drinking ranging from one day to five days apart from the imposition of penalty.

Seven drunken drivers were charged under the community service offence ranging from one to twenty days.

The various places include Yadadri where 43 were nabbed and Rs 86,000 was imposed. In Choutuppal 14 were nabbed and 17,000 fine was imposed.

Other places include LB Nagar, Malkajgiri, Uppal, and Vanasthalipuram.

Officials said that the cumulative total of fine imposed in all 142 cases is Rs 3,08,500.